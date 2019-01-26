Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual commemoration of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was organized again this year by the group Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE).

The event was held on Monday afternoon (January 21st) at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Spencer Street in Lyons. Due to inclement weather, the Memorial March component of the program was cancelled, but the event was still attended by upwards of 70 people.

The program was emceed by Reverend Earl Greene, the President of WARE, with opening remarks by Kenan Baldridge, the Rose Town Supervisor.

Arkee Allen, Sodus High School Principal, was honored as Keynote Speaker. He used his time in front of the audience to review some of his personal selections in the works of Dr. King, including the speech at Barratt Jr. High School Philadelphia “What is Your Life’s Blueprint?” and “The Drum Major Instinct” sermon delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Allen referenced the concept of “crabs in a barrel” and Martin Luther King Jr.’s frequent themes of “keep moving” and “live a life of service.”

The program was peppered with a variety of musical performances including the Finger Lakes Male Chorus and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Chorus. The Justice Organization for Youth (JOY) delivered a moving spoken-word short program regarding students’ personal experiences with racial stereotyping.

A number of awards were presented to recognize those individuals and groups promoting racial equality and the advancement of the under-represented in Wayne County. These included: Martin Luther King Jr./ WARE Student Service Awards (6 recipients) to: Gianna Ryndock (Wayne Central), Irini Konstantinou (Williamson), Cynthia Black (Sodus), Jahmar Malloy (Sodus), Preston Steve (Newark), Anisha Stallworth (Newark); Martin Luther King Jr./WARE Citizenship Award: Sandra Wetmore, Paige Yon; Ivory Simmons Humanitarian Award: Jay Roscup; Martin Luther King Jr./WARE Institutional Service Award: Lyons Inter-Church Council, The Green Angels, Wayne County Citizens Response Network.

The Timothy Barber Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 award to college-bound high school seniors of color, was awarded to Kiki Hall (Williamson) now attending Syracuse University and Ladonia Smith (Newark) now attending Keuka, following a tribute to Ethel Barber.

The attendees enjoyed a Community Meal and an opportunity to engage and interact with other attendees, as well as the various performers.

by Casey Carpenter