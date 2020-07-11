Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 16th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Celestin awarded Ecumenical Faith Award

by WayneTimes.com
July 11, 2020

The Inter Church Council of Lyons has awarded the Ecumenical Faith Gift of $500.00 to Mary M. Celestin of Lyons. Mary is active at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The award is presented to a graduating senior who has demonstrated faith, compassion and service through their church and in the Lyons Community. The recipient has to live in Lyons, attend one of the participating Lyons churches as well as go to school in Lyons. The award was presented at the Lyons Central graduation since the Baccalaureate Service had to be cancelled due to COVID 19.

The Lyons Inter Church Council (ICC) is an ecumenical Christian group dedicated to serving the people of Lyons in the name of Christ. The ICC supports the Lyons Food Pantry, in addition to hosting several community events throughout the year. It is comprised of First Lutheran Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lyons Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Joseph the Worker at St. Michael’s Church, and Lyons United Methodist Church.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeMarco, Joseph J.

MARION/NEWARK: Joseph J. DeMarco, 58, Entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th  from 3 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at […]

Read More
Mitich, Arthur

ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased  by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square