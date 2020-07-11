Celestin awarded Ecumenical Faith Award

The Inter Church Council of Lyons has awarded the Ecumenical Faith Gift of $500.00 to Mary M. Celestin of Lyons. Mary is active at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The award is presented to a graduating senior who has demonstrated faith, compassion and service through their church and in the Lyons Community. The recipient has to live in Lyons, attend one of the participating Lyons churches as well as go to school in Lyons. The award was presented at the Lyons Central graduation since the Baccalaureate Service had to be cancelled due to COVID 19.

The Lyons Inter Church Council (ICC) is an ecumenical Christian group dedicated to serving the people of Lyons in the name of Christ. The ICC supports the Lyons Food Pantry, in addition to hosting several community events throughout the year. It is comprised of First Lutheran Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lyons Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Joseph the Worker at St. Michael’s Church, and Lyons United Methodist Church.