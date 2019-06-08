Connect with us
Choruses and Concert Bands from Gananda receive top honors

Music in the Parks, a two day festival for student choral, orchestral and  band ensembles, is held annually across the United States. Music groups perform before adjudicators who rate the ensemble in the morning, and then spend the day at an amusement park, culminating with an awards ceremony.

Gananda’s High School Concert Band and High School Chorus participated this year to high standards.

The “Acapanther” performed two Pentatonix arrangements: “Mary Did You Know?” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and placed First with a superior rating of 90.75.

The Senior High School Chorus performed “Oh My Luve’s Like a Red, Red Rose” and “Nothin’ Gonna Stumble My Feet”, and placed First with a Superior rating of 90.50.

The Chorus also received the overall Fesitval high score for vocal groups. Mattia Hoffstetter received the overall outstanding vocal soloist award.

The Band performed “With Each Sunset (Comes the Promie of a New Day)”, and “Captive” and placed 4th with an Excellent rating of 81.75.

Members of the band and Chorus include: Carly Alberti, Cassandra Alberti, Cassandra , Kaylie Barbosa, Helene Becker,  Mia Beutel, Nicholas  Block, Sydney Buchko, Joey Burgio, Sydney Campbell, Nathan Clarcq, Cailey Cotter, Cassie Courteau, Olivia  Davis,  Rylee Francis, Abigail Freeman, Lillian Freeman, Alexis Friedman, Emma Guthrie, Kathryn Harms, Caitlyn Harrington, Cora Hawn, Kara  Hermann, Mattia Hofstetter, Nicole Jerzak, William  Jobe, Tierney Kelley, Isabelle Keovongxay, Monica Krym, Julia Kuntz, Erica Levandoski, Caleb  Linder, Brett Martin, Michael Martin Jr., Noah Mueller, Kaitlyn Nichols, Aberyn Parulski, Ryan  Pennock, Dominic Petrucci, Emma Poulsen, Benjamin Rath, Marissa Rivera, Megan Schultz, Svanna Seelig, Courtney Sicker, C J Springer, Danielle Staryszak, Caleb Terry, Caleb, Wyatt Van Ness, Madison VanNorman, Erin Weill, Krista Willard, Max Wood, Hope Worcester.

