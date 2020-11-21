Powered by Dark Sky
×
Christmas Tree Auction for Family Promise

by WayneTimes.com
November 21, 2020

Family Promise of Wayne County, a non-profit, non-governmental organization which helps homeless families achieve sustainable housing, is happy to announce a wonderful new Fundraiser: “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child” Christmas Tree Auction.

Beginning November 30 and lasting  through December 7, a wide variety of themed Christmas trees will be available for bidding at 32auctions.com/ treesforkids The fully decorated trees, which range in size from tabletop to over 6 feet have been donated by area businesses and organizations as well as individuals. The artificial trees have themes that include “Christmas in the 1800s” (donated by Historic Palmyra, Inc) and “Wizard of Oz” (donated by the Pal-Mac Lions Club.). The photograph below shows the tree donated by FPWC President-Elect Kathryn Woodlock, “Candy Cane Christmas”, in memory of her late brother William.

Trees can be viewed online at 32auctions.com/treesforkids or seen in person at FPWC’s Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St., Lyons, NY, Monday

Nov. 30 - Friday Dec. 4. from 12-5 pm. Other appointments for Tree viewings can also be made by contacting Kathryn Woodlock at (315) 879-1227 or kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com.

Family Promise of Wayne County (affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986), is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity. FPWC provides families experiencing homelessness with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Adriaansen, Carolyn M.

MARION: Entered into rest on November 18, 2020 in Clifton Springs, New York. She was born on May 14th, 1931 in Clifton Springs, New York, the daughter of John and Florence (LaGasse) Martin of Newark, New York. She was historian of the Town of Marion for 43 years, a member of the Second Reformed Church […]

Read More
Crawford, Gary

SODUS: Gary passed away at home on Wednesday November 18th, surrounded by family at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Norma (Mattison) Crawford, his two daughters Jenifer (Peter) DeMarree and Joanna (Caroline) Crawford, his 5 grandchildren Sierra (Reinhold), Wyatt, Sylvia (Sam), Olivia and Jared; his brother Norman (Mary […]

Read More
