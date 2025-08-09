Clyde Fire Department Community Carnival August 13-17

The Clyde Fire Department’s Community Carnival is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 17.

On Wednesday, an eat-in or take out Ziti dinner is offered from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Clyde Fire Department.

On Thursday, August 14, check out the vendors at the Firehouse frp,1pm til 10 pm. At 5pm, Carnival Rides and Games Open (with 2 for 1 ride specials). Also on the 14th: At 5 pm, the Sheriff’s Office will hold a K9 demo in the Park, The Savannah Cellar Savers will perform in the Park at 6pm, sponsored by the Village of Clyde. At 7 pm, the band “Sticks and Stones” will play at the fire grounds (sponsored by the Town of Galen), and the Kiddie Parade on South Park Street, steps off at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, August 15th, Vendors are open 1-10 pm at the Firehouse, Carnival rides and games open at 5 pm, the Swagger Band plays at 6 pm at the Fire grounds, Bob Meyer Car Show is at 7pm at the Park. Stay for the Huge Fireworks Display at 10 pm.

Saturday, August 18th, brings Willow Running’s 5K race at 9am, Firefighters Waterball on Ford Street at 9 am, the “Miss Clyde-Savannah” Queen contest starts at noon, as does the Velocity Speedway RC Race event, Carnival Rides and games open at 1 pm (wristband ride special 1-5pm)

Vendors are available from 1-10 pm and at 1pm a Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 12:30. The Night Train Band performs at 2:30 at the fire grounds, and set your chairs up for the Grand Firemen’s Parade beginning a 6pm. Stay to hear Rockin’ Boots Band at the Fire Grounds at 8 m.

On Sunday, August 17th, a Chicken BBQ will be served at 10 am until sold out. You can pre-order at 585-755-1105.

Check out Facebook for more details...Clyde-Galen Fire District, Clyde NY.