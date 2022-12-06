Clyde hosts annual Village Parade

On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end.

The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion, Savannah Cellar savers, and many different decorated pieces of equipment/vehicles. This year’s overall best-appearing group went to Terror Fields which included their own snow machine. The Best Fire department went to Savannah FD, and the Best business/group was Nicoletta Building Contractors Inc.

After the parade, the community and all in attendance help with the lighting of the “Christmas Park”.

“There is no other park like it in Wayne County. Feel Free to stop by and take photos with/in the park. This year our new addition was the Clyde Community tree which towers over our park,” announced Mayor Jerry Fremouw.

After the Park lighting Santa, refreshments and great music (music provided by Larry Davis and a select group of high school chorus members) were enjoyed at the Clyde Fire Department. The evening ended with a fireworks display that would compete with most in Wayne County.

“As mayor, seeing the enjoyment and smiles on everyone’s faces is the greatest reward you can ask for. I would like to take this time to personally thank everyone who donated, helped, decorated, participated and to the Clyde community along with all who came out to support this event. This was a true “Community” event. Without everyone doing their part it wouldn’t have happened. The true definition of “It takes a Village/Community’’,” said Mayor Fremouw.