Clyde-Savannah basketball teams give back at holiday food drive

Clyde-Savannah athletes recently assisted St. John’s Rectory with its annual holiday food drive. Members of the boys and girls varsity basketball teams loaded up cars with boxes of food to give to families in need. Each box was filled with bread, milk, canned food, cereal, and other food staples.

Members of the boys varsity basketball team are: Kaleb VanDuyne, Camden Chance, Jaden McKinney, Kennon Jenkins, Noah Rattray, Edward Glanert, Connor Campbell, Andrew D'Amato,

Steven Dunn, Kollin Maddox, and Tanner Brown.

Members of the girls varsity basketball team are: Brooke Pellicano, Ashlyn Rattray, Reese Carr, Kylie Paylor, Amya Campbell, Madison Secor, Jaida Larsen, Cheyenne Nickles, Olivia Geil, Tayler Sharp, and Kelsie DiSanto.