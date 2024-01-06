Clyde-Savannah High School students spread holiday cheer during Community Day 2023

Clyde-Savannah High School students were seen throughout the community on Friday, December 22, as they participated in the school’s Community Day event. Students signed up for activities they were interested in and spent the morning giving back to residents of Clyde and Savannah.

“It was great to see our high school students active in the community for our Community Day,” said Dr. Craig Pawlak, Clyde-Savannah High School Principal.

“This was a nice way for us to give back to some of the local organizations who support our students, and we hope that this is the start of a new tradition here.”

Band and chorus students put on a concert at the Brick Corner Senior Independent Living. Residents and staff members were treated to a number of holiday classics, like “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and other catchy pieces.

Other students could be seen cleaning yards in the community and cleaning up the trails by Lauraville Landing.

A group of students spent the morning baking and decorating cookies in a family and consumer science classroom at the high school. Over 650 cookies were baked and distributed to the Clyde Fire Department, Clyde Highway Department, Clyde Village Offices, Clyde Post Office, Clyde Police Department, Savannah Fire Department, Savannah Highway Department, Savannah Town Offices, Savannah Post Office, and all staff members in the Clyde-Savannah Central School District.

Across the hall, students created cards to be given to children throughout our region. The cards were designed for the holiday season and other special days throughout the year.

Some students also read holiday-themed books to Clyde-Savannah Elementary students.

The afternoon was focused on wellness and students had the opportunity to pick three sessions they were interested in. Some of activities included: open gym, swimming, board games, video games, Yoga, MMA and many others.

High School students and staff hope to make Community Day an even bigger event in the years to come.