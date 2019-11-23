Community
Clyde-Savannah inducts new National Honor Society students
The Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society inducted eight new members at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 6. The ceremony, held in the high school library, was led by returning NHS members and NHS adviser Gwen Bastedo.
The new inductees are: Sage Brandt, Tanner Brown, Reese Carr, Skylar Lumadue, Erin Mann, Jenna Manns, Sigourney Secor, and Riley Wright. Returning members are: Jack Bastian, Kenadee Carr, Zoey Donk, Abigail Fitch, and Cydney Gromoske.
Each returning NHS member briefly spoke about the chapter’s qualities- leadership, knowledge, scholarship, service, and character- and lit candles that represented these traits. New members received an NHS key, flowers, and a certificate of membership. Each new member also lit a candle after being introduced.
“Over the years, each of these new inductees have exemplified the qualities of National Honor Society,” Bastedo said. “We are so proud of them for what they have accomplished so far and know that they will continue to be successful in the future.”
Board of Education members and High School Principal Dr. Craig Pawlak congratulated the new inductees at the end of the ceremony. Afterwards, students and their families were invited to a reception, also held in the library.
Latest News
Clyde-Savannah inducts new National Honor Society students
The Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society inducted eight new members at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 6. The ceremony, held in...
Kickstart Wayne County awards $40,000 prize in pitch competition
Earlier this year, Wayne County Economic Development announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging businesses to grow and expand locally....
Pal-Mac Athletic Director Tom Schmandt named Athletic Administrator of the Year
Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Athletic Director Tom Schmandt has been awarded the New York State Athletic Administrators Association (NYSAAA) Chapter...
Recent Obituaries
Ciamprone Dana
NEWARK: Dana Ciamprone, 71, died on Thursday (November 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will...
Harris, Carlton A. “Jack”
MACEDON: Jack passed away on November 22, 2019 at age 87. He was born in Barrington, NY to the late...
Lester, Robert Palmer
CLYDE: Age 72, was called “home” with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Family and friends...