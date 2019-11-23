Clyde-Savannah inducts new National Honor Society students

The Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society inducted eight new members at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 6. The ceremony, held in the high school library, was led by returning NHS members and NHS adviser Gwen Bastedo.

The new inductees are: Sage Brandt, Tanner Brown, Reese Carr, Skylar Lumadue, Erin Mann, Jenna Manns, Sigourney Secor, and Riley Wright. Returning members are: Jack Bastian, Kenadee Carr, Zoey Donk, Abigail Fitch, and Cydney Gromoske.

Each returning NHS member briefly spoke about the chapter’s qualities- leadership, knowledge, scholarship, service, and character- and lit candles that represented these traits. New members received an NHS key, flowers, and a certificate of membership. Each new member also lit a candle after being introduced.

“Over the years, each of these new inductees have exemplified the qualities of National Honor Society,” Bastedo said. “We are so proud of them for what they have accomplished so far and know that they will continue to be successful in the future.”

Board of Education members and High School Principal Dr. Craig Pawlak congratulated the new inductees at the end of the ceremony. Afterwards, students and their families were invited to a reception, also held in the library.