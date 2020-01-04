Community
Clyde-Savannah Musical Club to perform “Legally Blonde”
The Clyde-Savannah musical club will presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Performances will be held in the Clyde-Savannah High School auditorium.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is based on the MGM motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon. The book is by Heather Hach. Music and lyrics are by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.
Tickets are $8 and are available for purchase at the Clyde-Savannah Middle School/High School single point of entry, or from any of the cast members.
