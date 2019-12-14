Clyde Savannah Student Council Reps receive honors, gain experience

Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School students and staff recently attended the 32nd Annual New York State Council on Leadership and Student Activities Conference, held in Lake Placid. Student council members who made the trip were Olivia Drahms, Julia Rockwell, Samantha Sullivan, Leah Yonge, Erin Mann, Kelsie DiSanto, Ashlyn Rattray, and Lily McGee. They were chaperoned by Middle School student council adviser Amanda Lyttle, High School student council adviser Kelly Haining, and Middle School/High School Assistant Principal Nora Haldeman.

Students were able to mingle with other student leaders throughout the state and learn what other student council members were implementing in their schools. Throughout the conference, attendees went to general sessions, workshops, and listened to inspirational guest speakers.

Also at the conference, Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School student councils were awarded first place in the flag competition, which students designed earlier this year.

“This was such a great experience for our students and we’re so proud of how they conducted themselves at the conference,” said Lyttle. “They enjoyed meeting and learning from peers across the state and the amazing guest speakers.”

Students and staff noted that they were grateful for the opportunity to attend the conference.