Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival

Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and 2.

Students who performed in the band were: Tina Huang (Grade 6), Allison Jweid (Grade 6), Evan Pelloni (Grade 5), and Erin Schrader (Grade 5).

Students who performed in the chorus were: Sicily Austin (Grade 6), Jackson Barr (Grade 5), Taylor Carnevale (Grade 5), Olivia Drahms (Grade 5), Kendra Green (Grade 5), Bailey Jo Hamm (Grade 5), Alivia Malbone (Grade 6), Adrianna Mastroeni (Grade 6), Marissa Miller (Grade 6), Samantha Montemorano (Grade 5), Ava Nicoletta (Grade 6), Anya Pallister (Grade 5), Julia Rockwell (Grade 5), Jenna Rotondo (Grade 6), Shawn Standbrook (Grade 5), Jessica Sullivan (Grade 6), and Sierra Wiggins (Grade 6).

Clyde-Savannah Elementary and Middle School music staff commended the students for their hard work.