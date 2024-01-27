Clyde-Savannah students win Community Catalyst Awards

Clyde-Savannah Senior High School students in Kathleen Cancelino’s Entrepreneurship class were rewarded for their innovative business ideas.

This comes as part of Wayne County’s “Student Pitch Competition”. The competition runs annually for students in grades 9-12 throughout the county. The Wayne Economic Development Corporation invites students to showcase their business ideas through a 5-minute video pitch, emphasizing new business concepts, products, or service-oriented ventures. As participants navigate the application process, they gain essential skills in developing a solid business plan, conducting market research, and delivering a compelling "pitch" to potential investors. A panel of judges from the local business and education community then select winners who share a total cash prize pool of $5,000.

Two separate Clyde-Savannah student groups received a $500 prize, which was split amongst the 3-person teams. One of the groups pitched “Punch Mobile”, a boxing ring service that can be rented out for birthday parties, etc. The other pitched “Groom ‘n’ Go” a traveling dog grooming service.

“I am incredibly proud of these two groups of students,” said Cancelino. “They produced innovative ideas and presented them in creative ways. I am glad to see they got the recognition they deserved for their hard work and dedication to their projects.”

Cancelino says she plans to have students participate in the competition again next year.