Coat donation keeps NR-W students warm

Students at North Rose-Wolcott Elementary will keep warm this winter thanks to a generous donation of new winter coats by a local family.

Christine and Jeff Stuck have made available dozens of brand-new coats for the school to distribute to NRW families in need. The school has begun to distribute those coats, delivering to some families and holding a drive-thru pickup for others. So far, over 20 families - many with multiple children and younger family members who aren’t yet school-age - have received over 50 coats.

The Stucks have been purchasing coats since January with the aim of giving them to children in need. Christine “taught for 30 years, so she knows what kids are dealing with,” Jeff Stuck said. “We wanted to see how we could be of help.”

The Stucks organized their collection by size so NRWE staff members could easily package coats together based on each family’s needs.

In future years, the school would like to host an event where each child can pick out their own coat; however, visitor limits to the school during the COVID-19 pandemic did not make that possible this year. NRWE will continue to distribute coats to families who need them during the winter months, and the Stucks are already planning to help out next winter. They also hope to expand their giving to other local schools and churches.

The Stucks’ generous donation meets a great need for NRWE families, said Assistant Principal Christie Graves. The school is thankful for their benevolence.