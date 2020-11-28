Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 28th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Coat donation keeps NR-W students warm

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2020

Students at North Rose-Wolcott Elementary will keep warm this winter thanks to a generous donation of new winter coats by a local family. 

Christine and Jeff Stuck have made available dozens of brand-new coats for the school to distribute to NRW families in need. The school has begun to distribute those coats, delivering to some families and holding a drive-thru pickup for others. So far, over 20 families - many with multiple children and younger family members who aren’t yet school-age - have received over 50 coats.

The Stucks have been purchasing coats since January with the aim of giving them to children in need. Christine “taught for 30 years, so she knows what kids are dealing with,” Jeff Stuck said. “We wanted to see how we could be of help.”

The Stucks organized their collection by size so NRWE staff members could easily package coats together based on each family’s needs. 

In future years, the school would like to host an event where each child can pick out their own coat; however, visitor limits to the school during the COVID-19 pandemic did not make that possible this year. NRWE will continue to distribute coats to families who need them during the winter months, and the Stucks are already planning to help out next winter. They also hope to expand their giving to other local schools and churches.

The Stucks’ generous donation meets a great need for NRWE families, said Assistant Principal Christie Graves. The school is thankful for their benevolence.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Mackey, Lawrence T. “Larry”

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke.  Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” […]

Read More
Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square