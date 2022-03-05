Powered by Dark Sky
March 5th 2022, Saturday
Combining learning and fun at Lincoln School

by WayneTimes.com
March 5, 2022

Blustery winter weather February 18th may have cancelled the Winter Fun Day sledding plans outdoors for Lincoln School students, but activities throughout the day inside the school made up for the disruption. Each class in the Pre-K through second grade school participated in two, fun 20-minute math and gym activities.

Elaine Erb, Lincoln School’s Math Academic Intervention Services teacher and Jamie Yonker, who teaches Math AIS half days at Lincoln and Perkins, set up math-related Penguin Bowling and Ice Fishing stations in the Math hallway. 

Justin Reho, Lincoln Physical Education teacher, set up the gym for and supervised the Snowman Knockdown game that each class played. Every class enjoyed hot chocolate, provided by Joey’s Northside Market and Valentine-themed decorated sugar cookies, made by Erie Shore Landing in Newark that were purchased by the PTA, during their   individual classroom Valentine’s Day parties.

Stephanie Joyce, Lincoln School Pre-K teacher and PTA member said all Lincoln staff were also provided with a cookie. Bus drivers were to receive them when school resumed Feb. 28th after the week-long  winter break. Another highlight of the day was the inclusion at the end of the virtual Farewell Friday assembly video, done by Kyle Bliek,  NCSD AV and Social Media Coordinator, of three Pre-K classes performing the “Cupig Shuffle” line dance. Bliek videotaped Joyce, Lora Prebalick and Shannon Breen’s Pre-K students practicing the line dance in their classrooms Feb. 14th. 

The anti-bullying book by Erin Canty, in which he advocates spreading love in song and dance, has been an integral prelude to and part of Valentine’s Day-related events at the school for several years.

Additionally, in keeping with the theme of the book, Kindness arrows, with compliments or kind messages written on them by students and others were posted in the hallways,” Joyce said.

“Winter Fun Day is a great day for the students to have fun within our school community. There are a lot of moving pieces to make it happen. I would like to thank the PTA, Cara Colf, Elaine Erb, Stephanie Joyce and the other teachers that helped plan the event and Joey Nicosia for their roles in making this special day possible. It is a great tradition that we all look forward to each year,” said Lincoln Principal John Ginter.

