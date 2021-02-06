Powered by Dark Sky
February 7th 2021, Sunday
Community organizations join forces to deliver food

by WayneTimes.com
February 6, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed most every aspect of our modern lives. While many continue to struggle with these changes, several local organizations have found ways to reach back into the community in a safe, socially distant, and positive way. 

Churches have held digital masses for parishioners. Libraries have developed new and engaging programs to keep kids and their families busy and sane.

Best of all, organizations have found more ways to work together for the greater good of their communities, leveraging their combined resources and volunteers to create and expand offerings.

On Wednesdays, members of the Pal Mac Rotary Club pick up boxes of food and deliver them to the four schools that make up the Palmyra-Macedon School District. 

The boxes are packed at the Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra with individual bags designated for families who have indicated that they wish to participate in a Weekend Wellness Program. 

