On Saturday, May 30th, Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point, organized a special event to honor the Sodus Class of 2020, by providing free lunches to the students.

The weather was damp, but the spirts were high, according to Captain Jack’s manager/event coordinator, Leanne Obine.

Seniors held a drive-by parade to pick up their food, served by their high school principal, Mr. Arkee. Sodus Point Fire Department escorted the “parade” with lights and sirens.