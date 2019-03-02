Community
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program provides quality services for Wayne County residents.
Priority is given to those over 60 years of age OR with household incomes less than $54,000 annually.
When: Saturday, March 9th from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Where: Wayne County Action Program, 159 Montezuma St., Lyons
What to Bring? ALL 2018 Tax Documents; 2017 Tax Return; Photo ID; Social Security Card; Documentation for all dependents you intend to claim.
CALL for APPOINTMENT: (315) 226-2164
Walk-ins are accepted NO LATER THAN 11:30am and will be served AFTER those with scheduled appointments.
RSVP and Tax Counseling for the Elderly are administered by Wayne County Action Program.
Latest News
