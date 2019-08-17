Concert season continues at Sodus Bay Lighthouse

Loren Barrigar and Special Guest Joe Whiting will perform Sunday, August 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, 7606 North Ontario Street. Loren started playing guitar when he was only four years old, and by the time he was six, played the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” in front of thousands of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He went on to study with Jimmy Atkins (Chet’s brother) which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas. Since settling down in Central New York, he has been in constant demand as a studio musician.

Special Guest singer and saxophone player Joe Whiting is a member of the Syracuse Music Hall of Fame. Over his career, he fronted a rock band on RCA called Jukin’ Bone in the “70s; played the rock-’n’-roll revival circuit with Bobby Comstock; replaced Ronnie Dio in ELF; toured with Van Halen; recorded two classic blues albums and “Backbone Slip”; toured the world for three years with Savoy Brown; and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Concerts in 2019 are held every Sunday through Labor Day weekend (September 1) from 2-4 p.m. Concerts are FREE. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and sun protection. Refreshments are available at the Lighthouse Concession Stand.

Additional parking is available at the corner of North Ontario and Bay streets, opposite the Sodus Point Fire Department. A free shuttle bus is available from Newark, Lyons, and Sodus, as well as from the parking area.