Construction begins on new Wayne County Humane Society facility

Construction is underway on the new facility for the Wayne County Humane Society, that will significantly enhance the organization’s ability to care for animals and support pet adoptions in the community.

The one-story, 10,000 square foot wood-framed building will offer modern, efficient space for both animals and caregivers. Designed as a model for future Humane Societies across New York State, the facility aligns with updated state regulations and best practices.

SWBR is the architect for the project and has incorporated the new NYS Shelter Standards and taken the lead for the entire project. LeChase Construction is serving as general contractor for the project, which also includes new paving, walkways, and curbing to improve accessibility and overall site functionality.

State Senator Pam Helming said, “This is an exciting time for animal lovers living in Wayne County! Thanks to the extraordinary generosity and vision of so many, Wayne County will soon be home to a new, state-of-the art animal shelter. This expanded facility will allow for increased capacity, modern surgical technology, and ample new space for training and community education. The fruition of this project is a testament to the power of collaboration, compassion, and shared commitment to the well-being of animals in Wayne County. I applaud the efforts of Executive Director, Mark Plyter and the Humane Society Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment to this much needed transformation.”

“This state-of-the-art facility will allow the staff at the Wayne County Humane Society to expand on their already high level of care. Upon its completion, this facility will be a one stop shop that provides a welcoming experience for those looking to adopt, and a chance for our furry friends to have a safe and enriching place to stay. The generosity of our community members is a testament to the leadership and vision of Executive Director Mark Plyter. I am beyond thrilled to see his vision come to reality” said State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.

Humane Society of Wayne County Executive Director, Mark Plyter said “This new facility will allow us to provide the highest standard of care for the animals we are entrusted with, while also creating a more welcoming experience for those looking to adopt. Every animal that comes into the shelter deserves to have a chance to live in a clean, safe and enriching atmosphere while they await their forever home. We are extremely grateful to our generous donors, the community, our elected representatives, our construction and planning partners, our employees and volunteers for their support and helping to make this dream a reality.”

“At LeChase, we always take special pride in projects that enhance a community—and that pride is even greater when it’s a place where our own people live and work, said Kyle Sayers, President at LeChase. “We’re honored to help bring this much-needed facility to life for the Wayne County Humane Society and the community it serves.”

The new building is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

To learn more about the Wayne County Humane Society and how you can support its mission, visit https://waynehumane.org/