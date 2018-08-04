Corning Museum brings free glass blowing demonstrations to Palmyra

Registration is now open for free tickets for GlassBarge—The Corning Museum of Glass’s mobile glassmaking studio on a canal barge—which will offer the public free, familyfriendly glassblowing demonstrations at Palmyra on August 28. Visitors will see expert glassblowers demonstrate how to shape glowing globs of molten glass into vases, bowls, and sculptures, while hearing about the intertwined story of glassmaking and the Erie Canal in New York State.

GlassBarge will be accompanied by another historic vessel. After the 30-minute glassblowing demonstrations aboard the GlassBarge, visitors will also be invited on to the Lois Mc-Clure, a historic schooner from the collection of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, to learn about what life was like on the Erie Canal in the 19th century.

The event will happen on August 28, 2018mat the Erie Canal Lock 29 in Palmyra, onboard the GlassBarge and Lois McClure.

The Corning Museum of Glass will offer glassblowingdemonstrations aboard GlassBarge daily, from 11am to 6pm, every hour on the hour. Demonstrations will last approximately 30 minutes. The Lois McClure will be open for tours during the same hours.