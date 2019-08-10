Cornwall Preserve, truly a Wayne County treasure

Much has been happening at the Cornwall Preserve on 3975 Lake Road, Williamson, just west of Pultneyville. The Preserve was obtained by the Genesee Land Trust and opened to the public in 2017.

Signage on the property details the history of the Cornwall family as well as the ecology of the 80 acre preserve. Trails have been developed and maintained, a meadow has been planted to attract pollinators, a parking lot installed and recently, another parcel has been added giving access to almost a mile of lake front that is open for the public to enjoy.

Recently a new trail through the wetland area has been augmented by an Eagle Scout Boardwalk project by Adam Schreiber from Troop 90. Among the many animal residents are a bald eagle and her offspring which can often be seen overhead. A hike thru the Preserve is truly a delight during all seasons of the year.

On Wednesday, August 21, the Land Trust is sponsoring a guided Happy Hour Hike on the Cornwall Preserve trails. The hike starts at 5 PM and will be followed by a gathering at Apple Country Spirits on Eddy Road in Williamson. Details and questions can be addressed to geneseelandtrust.org

Get involved: Consider a donation to the Land Trust. Donations from Wayne County residents made specifically for the Cornwall Preserve, Parcel 2 will be doubled by a generous grant from the Bullis Foundation of Palmyra. This fund has as its mission the support of works that enhance the vitality of Wayne County.