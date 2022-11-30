Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 30th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Corrected Date for Holiday Boutique at Museum of Wayne County History

by WayneTimes.com
November 30, 2022

History Museum’s Holiday Boutique Returns

LYONS, NY (December 2nd & 3rd, 2022) - The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 2nd and 3rd from 10 AM - 4 PM. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts. 

The Museum is excited to welcome back many returning vendors, and several new small shops as well! Artwork, jewelry, handmade gifts, and much more will be available for purchase at the various booths throughout the museum. Additionally, guests can enjoy unlimited entries to the Boutique Raffle for a chance to win unique prizes from local artists and businesses! The raffle will be drawn at 2 PM on Saturday and winners will be contacted via phone/email if not present.

Admission to the Boutique is free; Food, coffee, and various refreshments & desserts will be available to benefit the Wayne County Historical Society. The Boutique spans two floors, both of which are largely handicap accessible. Updates and additional information can be found at www.waynehistory.org/events

The Wayne County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence - now the Museum of Wayne County History. The organization, founded in 1946, is dedicated to preserving, sharing, and celebrating the rich history of Wayne County, New York.

For more information, contact the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943, info@waynehistory.org, or visit www.waynehistory.org for Museum news and updates.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Garrett Francis

PALMYRA: Garrett F. Smith, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Wayne County Nursing Home after a long illness.  In honor of Garrett’s wishes all services will remain private.  In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or Wayne […]

Read More
Ferguson, Steven W. 

PALMYRA: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Steve Ferguson, loving partner, father of four, and beloved “Papa” and grandfather of 11 entered into rest peacefully at age seventy-five. He was born in Rochester, NY and was the third of six children born to Carl & Ruth Ferguson. His life changed forever at age 22 when a […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square