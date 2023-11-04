County Historical Society and Museum hold Annual meeting

At their annual meeting on October 22nd at Blue Heron Hills Restaurant, the Wayne County Historical Society/Museum of Wayne County History gave updates on projects and thanks to many contributors.

Members and guests in attendance were informed of the upcoming delivery of their acquisition of a very rare vehicle, “The Browniekar” a child’s automobile made by Omar Motors in Lyons. The 1908 “Browniekar” cycle-car was built in Newark, New York,

It was a “toy designed for “harmless sport and amusement of the young folks”. The Browniekar was developed by William H. Birdsall, the engineer of the Mora four- and six-cylinder automobiles built in Newark, too, from 1906 to 1910. When Birdsall found out that the company’s name was not appropriate for a manufacturer, it was changed to Omar Motor Car Company - Omar being an anagram for Mora.

The car was acquired with monies raised from sponsors and is on its way from California.

WCHS President Kathi Marshall and Museum Executive Director Deb Hall presented at the business meeting.

WCHS member Steve Sklenar gave a delightful performance as former “Sheriff Jerry Collins” for the crowd.

A special award for “Volunteer of the Year” was presented to Board member and constant volunteer at the Museum, Edson Ennis. Deb Hall was also presented an award as appreciation for her efforts as the new Director of the Museum.