Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 4th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

County Historical Society and Museum hold Annual meeting

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2023

At their annual meeting on October 22nd at Blue Heron Hills Restaurant, the Wayne County Historical Society/Museum of Wayne County History gave updates on projects and thanks to many contributors. 

Members and guests in attendance were informed of the upcoming delivery of their acquisition of a very rare vehicle, “The Browniekar” a child’s automobile made by Omar Motors in Lyons. The 1908 “Browniekar” cycle-car was built in Newark, New York,

It was a “toy designed for “harmless sport and amusement of the young folks”.  The Browniekar was developed by William H. Birdsall, the engineer of the Mora four- and six-cylinder automobiles built in Newark, too, from 1906 to 1910. When Birdsall found out that the company’s name was not appropriate for a manufacturer, it was changed to Omar Motor Car Company - Omar being an anagram for Mora.

The car was acquired with monies raised from sponsors and is on its way from California.

WCHS President Kathi Marshall and Museum Executive Director Deb Hall presented at the business meeting.

WCHS member Steve Sklenar gave a delightful performance as former “Sheriff Jerry Collins” for the crowd.

A special award for “Volunteer of the Year” was presented to Board member and constant volunteer at the Museum, Edson Ennis. Deb Hall was also presented an award as appreciation for her efforts as the new Director of the Museum.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Combs, Elizabeth

PORT GIBSON: Elizabeth Combs, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at DeMay Living Center in Newark. A celebration of life will be held Easter weekend 2024. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. Elizabeth was born in Newark, on May 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Boeye. She was […]

Read More
Yantch, Michael J.

MARION: Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023 at age 75. He is survived by his parents Walter and Janet Yantch; sisters Sue Yantch, Janie (Jerry) Santangelo, and Katie (Donald) Herman; children Jeffrey Yantch, Kristen (Andrew) Lange; grandchildren Elijah, Lucy and Colten Lange; and lifetime companion Dawn Yantch. Mike’s three grandchildren were his pride and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square