August 26th 2020, Wednesday
County Schools serving Kale in November, part of Wayne Wednesdays

by WayneTimes.com
November 9, 2019

November 13th will be the Wayne Wednesday event for this month and it will feature locally sourced kale. Students throughout Wayne County will be able to try kale in a variety of dishes that are carefully chosen and prepared by school food service directors and staff. Students will also learn about where this kale is coming from and parents will receive information about the benefits of kale as well as ideas of how to prepare it.

The November Wayne Wednesday event is the third installment of this year’s program. August and September featured local green beans and tri-color cauliflower. Each month students learn about a new local food item, where it comes from, and its nutritional benefits. Cornell Cooperative Extension works together with Wayne County school food service directors to bring this education to students throughout the year. The Farm to School Coordinator as well as Northern Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York educators from Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County attend events at different schools each month to provide additional education and create the interactive experience that really engages students in the learning process. The events with educators also allow students to give their feedback about the food that they just tried. In turn, this helps the school Food Service Directors determine which new foods to incorporate into school lunches more often.

