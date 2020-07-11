County’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby celebrates 22nd year

LYONS, NY – In its 22nd year, the Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby has registered over 100 youth anglers thus far with the tournament running through July 26th. There have been approximately 60 fish brought into local weigh stations.

This year the tournament has seen an increase in family registrations. Catching that “big one” builds lasting memories while preserving a natural heritage that insures the future of fishing. Angling is not only fun, it also provides youth with the education and awareness of natural resources, environment and teaches ethical fishing practices.

The tournament has two divisions; The Al Shultz Memorial Challenge is open for youth ages 4-7 years of age. Anglers compete to catch the most pan-fish; Blue Gill, Perch, Rock Bass, Sun Fish. In the lead is Logan Smith. Logan caught all species and weighed in a 7-ounce perch at the Palmyra County Max. The Erie canal provides great fishing opportunities for anglers.

In the Species Challenge; Issiah Jarvis of Wolcott is in the lead with a 4.lb 6 oz. Largemouth Bass., Scott Barnes weighed in a 3lb 11oz Smallmouth Bass. There has been no Northern Pike or Walleye registered. Parker Williamson and Daisy Barnes are tied for perch both weighing in 15 oz. A complete list can be viewed at https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby-leaderboard

To register for the youth derby, look for QR codes at your favorite bait or boating location or visit https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/ The Sodus Rotary is offering free registration to any youth who does not have the means to purchase a registration, call 315-946-7200 to sign up.

Participants will enter fish personally caught only in the Wayne County, NY in the waters of Lake Ontario (1/2 mile west of Ginna Plant and east to Blind Sodus Bay) and its embayments; the waters of the Erie Canal and streams located in Wayne County, NY in accordance with all NYS Department of Conservation Fishing Rules and Regulations. Participants must have a valid NYS fishing license unless exempt by law.

The Derby Awards Banquet, sponsored by McDonald’s of Wayne County is August 9th at the Firehall in Sodus Point where prizes and trophies will be awarded.