County’s Dairy Princess visits baby at Newark Wayne during Dairy month

June is National Dairy Month, and to celebrate, Wayne County Dairy Princess Kailey Kuhn of Marion, NY, visited one of the first babies born in June at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. On behalf of the local dairy industry, Kuhn surprised the baby and her family with a basket of dairy-themed gifts.

“June is special because it is National Dairy Month, and we wanted to celebrate that by giving this baby, born in Wayne County, a gift. We are honoring our hardworking dairy farmers within Wayne County who work 365 days a year, taking care of the animals, land, and making us our nutritious dairy products,” said Kuhn.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s visit was a little different than those of previous Dairy Princesses. With strict visitor policies in place to keep patients safe, Kuhn worked with hospital staff to deliver the baby’s gift and a personal note without entering the hospital.

The baby, Tripp Michael Taylor, son of Sarah Taylor and Thomas Taylor of Geneva, was born on the morning of June 5, 2020, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

The Dairy Princess program in New York State promotes the dairy industry and is funded by local dairy farmers and the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council.