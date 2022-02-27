Cracker Box Palace re-homes five horses

The Cracker Box Palace provides shelter and sanctuary to farm animals, promote the rich history of the area, and utilize sound conservation and agricultural practices by education of and engagement with the community.

The recently heard about the dozen horses who needed to be re-homed through social media. Then they got the call.

After determining that, with a little extra work, they could utilize the stalls in our West Barn, they agreed to bring five of the unhandled horses to Cracker Box Palace at Alasa Farms.

The staff introduces: Reigna, Ember, Aquinnah, Socks, and Tiny Tim.

Meet Reigna

Reigna, which means Queen, has the registered name of Springmill’s Class Action. This seasoned girl is just shy of her 19th birthday! She wants to be friendly, and will tentatively take a treat from your hand, but she can also put a person in their place, just like a Queen would do! Reigna has had too many poor interactions with humans and will need lots of time to adjust. She is slowly coming around as she is learning she is safe with us now.

Meet Ember

The meaning behind Ember’s name means feisty when necessary, but this red mare has a warm soul and glowing personality just waiting to emerge. Ember is Reigna’s daughter and is around 5/6 years old. She is very shy and guarded but loves to hear words of affirmation. She loves being loved and told she is pretty! She still has a lot of trust to build but she is a brave girl.

Meet Aquinnah

Aquinnah, a registered Morgan, is a few months shy of her 17th birthday. She came from a million dollar facility but found herself at a high-end auction. Aquinnah’s first name fits her well. She’s still stunningly beautiful even though her coat has dulled from lack of nutrition and a parasite load.

It didn’t take her long to revert back to spoiled show pony days! She is the first to knicker and bang her bucket for breakfast! She loves people, especially those who carry treats!

Meet Socks

Socks came with his name due to his white socks, but his beautiful dapples that you can still see through his winter coat has earned him the nickname Dappled Dan (Like dapper Dan!). Socks, somewhere around 20-years-old, is extremely timid and very cautious how he interacts with people. He has never been handled and he seems passionate about keeping it that way! He has a lot of adjusting to do, but seems grateful for his new home.

Meet Tiny Tim

Tiny Tim is the smallest of the five treasures who arrived last month. He is roughly 10-11 years old and the size of a pony. We have found him to be docile and relaxed. Tiny Tim never left the property he was born on but was brave to go on the journey to arrive safely at our farm. Tiny Tim and Mason Stratton, a junior member of the our Farm Management Committee, have taken an interest in one another, and we’re excited to see this relationship grow!

The horses are currently being vetted, quarantined and going through an evaluation process. They are just starting to learn about halters and lead ropes, and kind humans. They are not broke to ride, are not suitable for children, and will need kind, compassionate, and understanding homes. They will need to go to experienced homes with families or individuals who have worked with unhandled horses, horses that have been subjected to abuse and horses that have had negative impacts from neglect. Adopters will be required to fill out an adoption application and set up appointments to interact with the horses.

The farm is located at 5420 Shaker Road, North Rose. To donate to the care of the animals at the Cracker Box Palace or for more information, call: (315) 483-2493 or go online to donate at crackerboxpalace.org.