Crews work to install underwater fiber to connect Sodus Bay islands

Spectrum and Wayne County officials gathered last week to kick-off a unique engineering project beneath Sodus Bay that will connect residents on Eagle Island, Leroy Island and Crescent Beach to high-speed internet.

The work included directional drilling beneath the bay floor, barge-based construction operations and installation of fiber infrastructure that will bring high-speed service to island residents who have historically relied on cellular hotspots or limited connectivity options.

"Connecting Eagle Island, Leroy Island and Crescent Beach has been a longstanding challenge for our community," said Dave Fantuzzo, Town Supervisor for Huron. "This final phase ensures residents on the islands can fully participate in today’s digital world."

County officials touted the project as a major win for Wayne County’s broadband expansion plans.

"Completing the countywide broadband expansion is a milestone for Wayne County," said Kim V. Leonard, Chair of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors. "Bringing fiber service to Sodus Bay’s island communities means every resident from rural towns to remote islands will now have reliable internet access to support remote work, education and daily life."

Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications says the partnership with Wayne County has brought connectivity to "more than 1,200 homes and businesses that previously lacked access."

Goldman noted that connectivity is no longer a luxury for most residents. “Reliable, high-speed broadband is essential for how people live, work, learn, access healthcare and build their businesses.”