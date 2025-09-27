Crisp Apples, Fresh Cider and Adventures await at Apple Tasting Tour

Few things say autumn in New York like a day at the orchard. From the crunch of freshly picked apples to the first sip of warm cider, the tastes and traditions of fall come alive during the Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour, returning Oct. 1–31 for its 28th year.

The Apple Tasting Tour invites visitors to follow a self-guided trail through Wayne County, New York’s largest apple-growing region, and experience the heart of the state’s fall harvest. Along the way, guests can visit family-owned orchards, cideries and farm markets, sampling seasonal varieties and enjoying activities for all ages.

This year’s tour features 11 stops across the county, each unique, as is the taste and texture of apples. With so many places and options, visitors can use the “U Pick Your Stops, U Pick the Way” touring method. Guests can pick their own apples, sip hard and sweet ciders, explore country markets and discover the deep roots of New York’s apple-growing heritage.

The highlight of the month is the Signature Tasting Weekend, taking place from Oct. 10 to 13, when participating locations offer exclusive tastings, specialty pairings and family-friendly activities. From apple cider doughnuts and slushies, seasonal desserts, local honey, jellies and maple syrup to savory dishes made with local apples, the weekend is designed to showcase the diverse flavors that make Wayne County a fall destination.

“Apples are at the heart of Wayne County’s economy, culture and community pride,” said Christine Worth, director of Wayne County Tourism. “The Apple Tasting Tour gives visitors a chance to explore our orchards, connect with the people who grow our food and enjoy the flavors of fall in a way that is unique to this region.”

Visitors can take part in the free Apple Tasting Tour passport program, word jumble edition, collecting letters at participating stops throughout the month. Track as many letters as you can to be eligible for prizes. Find all of the letters and solve the word jumble to be eligible for the grand prize. Prizes range from gift baskets to a one-night B&B stay at The Inn at Burnap’s.

The tour highlights the important role agritourism plays in supporting New York’s farmers and small businesses. Wayne County produces more apples than any other county in the state, making it a natural hub for an experience that blends food, farming and travel.

The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour is presented by Wayne County Tourism. For more details, a full list of participating locations and to download the Apple Tasting Tour passport, visit www.appletastingtour.com.