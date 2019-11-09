Cross Creek to host 2nd Annual “Night to Shine”

Cross Creek Church will again be one of over 600 churches around the world to host “Night to Shine”, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.”

This event will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020.

“We hosted 150 guests last year and planning for the same this year,” said Linda Prince, Night to Shine Coordinator for Cross Creek. “Online registration for guests opened November 1 but we are always in need of volunteers, donations and sponsors throughout the Finger Lakes region. We have 180 registered volunteers. We need 300 to make this event an annual success. Please consider a contribution of your personal time, talents or treasures toward this amazing event.”

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shine area, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, catered hors d’oeuvres, karaoke, photo booths, gift bags, a professional DJ and dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned as king or queen.

This past February, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs.

For additional information on how to be part the 2020 Night to Shine hosted by Cross Creek Church in Palmyra visit www.crosscreek.church/night-to-shine. For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/