CS students named to Junior High Area All State Treble Choir

Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (Grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (Grade 8) will represent their district at the New York State School Music Association Zone 2 Junior High Area All-State Festival. Secor and Sullivan will perform in the treble choir at the festival. “This is a huge honor for Madison and Brianna as they were selected from vocal students across seven counties,” said Clyde-Savannah chorus teacher Pamela Teelin. “I am so proud of them and I know they will do a great job representing Clyde-Savannah.”

The festival will be held on November 1 and 2 at the Athena Performing Arts Center in Greece and will feature the talents of the band, orchestra, and mixed chorus, in addition to the treble choir.