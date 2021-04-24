Powered by Dark Sky
April 24th 2021, Saturday
Culinary Institute Chefs Demonstrate for WTCC students

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2021

On April 15th, Executive Chef Ben Loomis and Hospitality Instructor, Daniel Dipirro of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute presented a demonstation to juniors and seniors enrolled in the Culinary Arts Program of the Wayne Technical and Career Center.

The Chefs gave an overview of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, including course offerings in baking, culinary and hospitality. They also discussed the Savor Restaurant, an upscale student-run restaurant, open to the public, in which students learn all facets of the business.

The two then taught students how to make dipping dots and ice cream from liquid nitrogen. Culinary Arts students were also shown how to make banana fosters.

The Wayne Technical and Career Center’s Culinary Arts Program is taught by Chef Brad Yearwood and Chef Brian Mattice.

To learn more about the Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts divisions of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu/htca.

To see photos of the event, visit www.waynetechcenter.org or www.facebook.com/wtccwilliamson.

