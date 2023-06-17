Cuyler Elementary in Red Creek keeps decades-old Tradition Alive

It’s a tradition that has been celebrated at Cuyler Elementary for decades, and despite the rain, hundreds of students and community members attended the annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14th.

Flag day is celebrated on June 14th of every year. It’s the day the United States approved the design for its first flag back in 1777. Here at Cuyler Elementary, the ceremony also celebrates our freedom and the men and women who fought and gave their lives to protect that freedom.

“This is very important,” said Denny Hadcock, member of the Red Creek American Legion and Air Force Veteran. “The students learn from what we do… and this ceremony helps teach students what the respect of the flag is, their freedom, and how it’s given to them.”

During the ceremony, Cuyler Elementary students and teachers performed multiple patriotic songs, including the Star-Spangled Banner, sung by chorus teacher Emily Allen, Grand Old Flag and Yankee Doodle Dandee. Twenty-two students were also recognized and awarded for their essay submissions on freedom.

“It’s such a great tradition,” said Mr. Dennis Taylor, the Cuyler Elementary Principal. “It really helps our students realize all the things we do every day wouldn’t be possible without our veterans supporting and protecting our country.”

At the end of the ceremony, Ella Sharkey, a 4th Grader at Cuyler, presented Mr. Hadcock with a gift; A poster which read ‘Thank You for Fighting for our Freedom.’

“My heart was pounding when she handed it to me,” said Mr. Hadcock. “I will hang that in my house.”