DAR Chair helps deliver meals to veterans, donates funds

Helen Camp, Colonel William Prescott Chapter, NSDAR Co-Chair of Veterans Services Committee assisted American Legion Post #384 Legion Riders in delivering Thanksgiving food boxes to Wayne County veterans and their families following the donation of $500 to the American Legion Riders on Saturday, November 23, 2020. American Legion Rider David Ayers, who is in charge of the food delivery, says that they had a record high number of veterans needing help this Thanksgiving. Ayers said when they started out with the program they had 25 veterans they served. Today, they delivered food to 37 veterans in Wayne County. American Legion Riders help both veterans and the widows of veterans.

Camp delivered two large boxes of groceries each to a veteran and a widow of a Vietnam vet. She gets to deliver to the same people each time she goes out with the American Legion Riders, which is nice as she gets to know them, and they recognize her.

The American Legion Riders also help vets who are referred to them by the Wayne County Veteran Affairs Representative with things like heat or help paying for medicine and other needs that pop up.