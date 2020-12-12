Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 12th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

DAR Chair helps deliver meals to veterans, donates funds

by WayneTimes.com
December 12, 2020

Helen Camp, Colonel William Prescott Chapter, NSDAR Co-Chair of Veterans Services Committee assisted American Legion Post #384 Legion Riders in delivering Thanksgiving food boxes to Wayne County veterans and their families following the donation of $500 to the American Legion Riders on Saturday, November 23, 2020. American Legion Rider David Ayers, who is in charge of the food delivery, says that they had a record high number of veterans needing help this Thanksgiving. Ayers said when they started out with the program they had 25 veterans they served.  Today, they delivered food to 37 veterans in Wayne County.  American Legion Riders help both veterans and the widows of veterans.

Camp delivered two large boxes of groceries each to a veteran and a widow of a Vietnam vet. She gets to deliver to the same people each time she goes out with the American Legion Riders, which is nice as she gets to know them, and they recognize her.

The American Legion Riders also help vets who are referred to them by the Wayne County Veteran Affairs Representative with things like heat or help paying for medicine and other needs that pop up.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Means, Jonathan Smith

MARION: died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -2pm on Monday, December 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. […]

Read More
Bixby, Paul E.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.  He […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square