Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 7th 2021, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

DAR honors Wayne County Revolutionary War Soldiers

by WayneTimes.com
June 5, 2021

The Colonel William Prescott Chapter of the DAR gathered at the Lyons Rural Cemetery in the village of Lyons to honor Revolutionary War Soldiers Nicholas Feller, Benjamin Avery and Beriah Foote who rest in this cemetery.

A simple ceremony was performed, and flags prepared by the DAR were left at each grave.DAR is an organization that was formed to honor the men and women who fought or aided the fight for freedom from England and helped establish America.

There are about 230 Revolutionary War Soldiers buried in Wayne County and if you are a descendent and want your soldier honored, please let us know. 

The NSDAR is open to all women, ages 18 and older, who have a direct line to a Patriot who served in the American Revolution.  Genealogists are available to help those seeking membership with their applications.

For more information please email Pauline Harper at pharper001@hotmail.com or call:  315-594-8469. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Vanderlinde, Penny S.

 SODUS: passed away on June 3, 2021 at 62 surrounded by her family. Born in Sodus, NY on April 5, 1959, to Bessie (Shields) and Larry Johnson, she was the fourth of five children. Penny is predeceased by both of her parents, brothers Michael, Larry (Bonnie), and Lee; her mother-in-law, Irene, and father-in-law, Toby; as […]

Read More
Chalupa Sr, Gregg

SODUS: Age 63, passed away June 1st, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Gregg is predeceased by his father, Irving. He is survived by his wife, Evette; his mother, Jane; his sisters, Robin Charles and Debra Wigent; his children, Gregg (Robyn) Chalupa, Maryjane (Kenneth) LaDue, and Ann (Craig) Moscicki; 15 grandchildren; and his fur babies, Lulu, Bianca, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square