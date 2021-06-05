DAR honors Wayne County Revolutionary War Soldiers

The Colonel William Prescott Chapter of the DAR gathered at the Lyons Rural Cemetery in the village of Lyons to honor Revolutionary War Soldiers Nicholas Feller, Benjamin Avery and Beriah Foote who rest in this cemetery.

A simple ceremony was performed, and flags prepared by the DAR were left at each grave.DAR is an organization that was formed to honor the men and women who fought or aided the fight for freedom from England and helped establish America.

There are about 230 Revolutionary War Soldiers buried in Wayne County and if you are a descendent and want your soldier honored, please let us know.

The NSDAR is open to all women, ages 18 and older, who have a direct line to a Patriot who served in the American Revolution. Genealogists are available to help those seeking membership with their applications.

For more information please email Pauline Harper at pharper001@hotmail.com or call: 315-594-8469.