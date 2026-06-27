Democrats and Republicans make their choices for November

Results are in for the primary races held in Wayne County, and State-wide. The competition for the party line for Democrats in the race for the 130th Assembly District was extremely close. In overall state results, Carl Fitzsimmons of Webster (grew up in Sodus) won over Williamson’s Joe Lamanna by just 49 votes. Wayne County put Lamanna ahead handily 1117 to 894, but outside the County voters (mainly Webster) put Fitzsimmons over.

For the Republicans, the candidate for the November for the 130th will be George Dobbins of Lyons. Dobbins led in Wayne County with 1694 votes, over Summer Johnson of Marion (1278 votes) and Webster’s Mark Johns (688). State-wide and overall winner was also Dobbins, with 2087 votes, to Johnson’s 1743 and Johns’ 1478.

NYS Assembly 130th District:

November Ballot

R - George Dobbins

D - Carl Fitzsimmons

In the State Representative in Congress race, facing incumbent Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, the contest for the Democrat line, was between Alissa J. Ellman of Lockport, and Diane K. Kastenbaum of Batavia. In Wayne County, Ellman received 1271 votes to Kastenbaum’s 707, and overall the winner State-wide was also Ellman.

Rep. in Congress, 24th District:

November Ballot

R - Claudia Tenney (incumbent)

D - Alissa Ellman

New York State Incumbent Senator Pam Helming will be on the Republican line in November. The choice for a Democrat was between Canandaigua’s Michael Mills and Palmyra’s Scott Comegys. Locally, Comegys was the big winner (1243 to Mills’ 784), but the final primary numbers went to Mills with 5245 votes to a close 4925 votes for Comegys.

NYS Senate, 54th District:

November Ballot

R - Pam Helming (incumbent)

D - Michael Mills

The State Comptroller’s Primary pitted Dems Thomas DiNapoli against Drew Warshaw, and Raj Goyle. Wayne County voted for DiNapoli (1538), with Warshaw gaining 247 votes and Goyle with 240. DiNapoli was also the State overall winner taking 65% of the votes. There were no primaries for the Republicans. Joseph Hernandez is on the Republican line for November.

NYS Comptroller:

November Ballot

R - Joseph Hernandez

D - Thomas DiNapoli (incumbent)

There were several Wayne County only primaries on Tuesday as well.

Voters put Michael Kolczynski on the Republican line for Town of Savannah Supervisor (winning over former supervisor Frank Paddock. Savannah also ran a primary for the Superintendent of Highways for the Republican line, with incumbent Jeff Liddle placing ahead of Brandon Baker for the spot.

Of the 13,552 Democrats eligible to vote in the Primary, and 24,767 Republicans eligible to vote in the Primary: only 1558 of Democrats and 3221 of Republicans voted. Early voters accounting for only about 600 total votes.