Do you have old flags to retire?

The James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 on Cuyler Street in Palmyra has a new flag drop box for retired American flags! You’ll see the red, white & blue “Retired U.S. Flag Mail Box” along the driveway at 132 Cuyler Street, Palmyra!

Feel free to drive through and drop your used/old/torn/damaged American flags in the box. You can be assured that they will be destroyed with ceremony and dignity by the members of the American Legion Post 120 or our local Boy Scout troops.

A thanks to the Palmyra Post Office for donating the used mail box, to John Graham, Custom 31 Graphics for donating and applying the lettering, and to Geoff Krocke, KRockEnterprises for donating the concrete slab and installing the box at the American Legion!

Flag Retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation.

How do you know if your flag should be retired?

Sometimes your flag will only need to be cleaned to restore its original appearance. Regular cleaning of your flag can extend its life considerably. Flags can be machine-washed with a mild detergent in cold water. Flags should be hung to dry or laid flat. Do not fold the flag if it is damp.

If it is possible, mend a tattered flag at early signs of wear. The edge furthest from the staff, known as the “fly” end, is usually the first part of the flag to show wear. The fly end may start to unravel due to weather conditions.

It is really up to you to decide when your flag is ready to be retired. If the flag is unable to be repaired or is too tattered, then the flag should be retired.

If you are unsure about your flag, or have questions, please don’t hesitate to stop in at the American Legion and ask about it!