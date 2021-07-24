Eagle Scout candidate adds Bullis Park Trails

If you are one of the many people who walks or runs in Bullis Park in Macedon, you now have a new hiking trail you can add to your route.

Local Boy Scout Riley Israel, a member of Troop 96 based in Palmyra, completed his Eagle Project at the park in June. He and a team of over 25 volunteers cleared two hiking trails: a green loop that is 0.2 miles and a white loop that is 0.15 miles.

The green loop begins just behind the concession stand at Bullis Park and connects in the woods with the white loop, which ends behind the soccer/lacrosse fields.

Israel and crew also built and installed two trailhead signs, complete with trail maps, as well as stairs at the end of the white hiking path.

‘To help other people at all times’ is a basic tenet,” says the Guide to Advancement at scouting.org. “The Eagle Scout service project is an important and meaningful opportunity to practice what we teach.”

Going by the rules and guidelines set forth by the Boy Scouts of America, an Eagle Scout candidate comes up with their own idea for a project, and then plans and develops it themselves with support from their troop, local Council, and the Scouting community.

Israel wanted to complete an Eagle Project that would benefit his hometown of Macedon and the Pal-Mac community. He approached Jeremy Norsen, former Macedon Recreation Director, and together they came up with the idea to revitalize the Bullis Park Trails.

“Riley did a fantastic job with his Eagle Scout project, from coming up with the proposal, to presenting to the Town Board, to fundraising and installation,” Norsen said. “The new sign boards and updated trails and markers are a great addition to Bullis Park in Macedon. Families from all around will be able to enjoy his trail system for years to come. Thank you Riley for a wonderful job done!”

After planning the project, including creating budgets, fundraising plans, and trail drawings, Israel presented his project to the local Scouting leaders and Seneca Waterways Council and to the Macedon Town Board for approval. The Town agreed to match a portion of Israel’s fundraising and approved the project in the fall.

Israel then turned to the Pal-Mac community for support by conducting a GoFundMe campaign and a bottles-and-can drive at Can Kings in Palmyra. “I am so grateful to everyone who donated money or cans to support my project,” Israel says. “Through that support, as well as the support of Lowes who helped me reduce costs, I was able to raise enough money to cover the full cost of the project without needing to accept any funding from the Town of Macedon.”

The culmination of over 300 hours of project work happened in June with a final work day at the park. The weather was near perfect as the group of Scouts from multiple local troops and additional community volunteers descended on Bullis Park.

“So many people donated their time and talents to help complete this project and I am very thankful for their help,” Israel says. “We worked hard for many hours, and the end result was a great hiking trail that all members of the community can now enjoy safely.”

After completing other requirements, Israel hopes to be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank, by the end of this summer.

By Leesa A. Israel