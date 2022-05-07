Powered by Dark Sky
May 7th 2022, Saturday
East Palmyra Christian School dedicates new addition to building

by WayneTimes.com
May 7, 2022

East Palmyra Christian School (Palmyra, NY) is grateful to God for a 5,200 square-foot building addition in a dedication ceremony on Saturday, April 30. The addition includes five additional classrooms and additional student bathrooms. Students and teachers had moved into the new classrooms earlier in the year, as soon as they were complete, to accommodate the growing student body.

State Senator Pam Helming and assembly members Brian Manktelow and Jeff Gallahan were in attendance. Following the ceremony, Senator Helming presented East Palmyra Christian School with a Senate Citation to mark the occasion.

EPCS is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is expecting record enrollment in the Fall. The school was started in 1947 by parents from East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church who wanted to educate their children according to their belief that Jesus Christ must be acknowledged as King in every class and every activity. EPCS is not owned by any outside organization, but is controlled by a society of parents who subscribe to the basic beliefs of the school and who directly elect the board of trustees. Over the years, many other parents representing diverse churches throughout the area have joined the effort.

East Palmyra Christian School includes grades PK-12 and focuses on classical teaching methods and curriculum, including a vibrant music education program and classes in Latin for most grades.

