What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Electric vehicle Federal tax rebate expires this month

September 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Want to get an EV with impressive federal tax rebates? Best hurry, the current federal administration pulled the plug on the tax incentives and will end the program on September 30.

Jim Keyes, salesman at Van Bortel Chevrolet in Macedon, the first vehicle dealer in Wayne County to offer EVs, reported that sales of EVs have definitely picked up in the past three months, in anticipation of the federal rebates being eliminated at the end of September.

“We do anticipate sales on electric vehicles to drop after the end of the rebate on September 30, 2025,"
said Keyes. 

The federal rebates on new EVs had been $7500. New York State still offers  a $2,000 rebate and that looks like it will continue, as well as a continuation of dealer rebates. 

Used electric vehicles were given a federal rebate of $4,000. That will also disappear at the end of September.

“We will have to wait to see what the manufacturer plans to do after September to encourage EV sales,” Jim noted.

Sales manager Chris Schwalbach at Tradition Automotive in Newark says EV Sales have remained  steady over the last year, and expects the market for them will remain.

As for the federal rebate going away, Schwalbach said “At this point, it looks like nothing is changing with New York, and the manufacturer is going to continue to support the consumer as well.”

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Crime

September 13, 2025
1 2 3 259
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.