Erica Gansz celebrated at Lyons Central School

Lyons Central School District is celebrating High School History and Leadership teacher Erica Gansz, who was recently named a recipient of the Educator’s Inspiring a Generation Award by New York State. The prestigious honor recognizes educators who go above and beyond in their commitment to student success and wellness, and Ms. Gansz exemplifies that in every way.

She was surprised with the award during last week’s Moving-Up Day ceremony, where students, staff, and her family joined together to honor her impactful work. The recognition came as a complete surprise to Ms. Gansz, who was met with heartfelt applause and a standing ovation as she entered the roaring auditorium for this celebratory moment.

Superintendent Dr. Barr, who nominated Ms. Gansz for the award, shared:

“Erica is the type of educator every school hopes to have. She is student-centered, relentlessly positive, and committed to making school a place where students feel empowered, supported, and proud to belong.”

Ms. Gansz’s Leadership classes are known for cultivating confidence, empathy, and purpose in students. Her students lead initiatives and schoolwide events that bring the Lyons community together—from kindness campaigns to spirit events and community service projects. Under her guidance, students not only find their voice but also use it to inspire others.

Dr. Barr continued, “What I admire most about Erica is how she models leadership. She sets high expectations, holds herself and others accountable, and still manages to lead with compassion and grace… Erica truly represents what this award is all about: inspiring a generation not just with words, but with meaningful action and authentic connection.” Ms. Gansz is a cornerstone of the Lyons High School community, and her unwavering commitment to students and colleagues alike makes her deserving of this honor. Congratulations, Ms. Gansz! Thank you for inspiring our students—and all of us—every single day.

Fighting back tears as she addressed the audience, Ms. Gansz shared:

“I’m proud to be a teacher in the very district I graduated from. Lyons produces incredible citizens, and LCSD gives us the foundation to succeed in any career or phase of life. Whether you go out into the world or return to give back to the community that raised you, the values learned here stay with you. I’m proud to be here, and even more proud to raise my family here.”