Erie Canal Cleansweep returns to Lyons April 27

On Saturday morning, April 27, the Town of Lyons will join other communities across the state and participate in the fourteenth annual “Erie Canal Cleansweep”.

The morning will begin at 9:00 AM with registration behind the American Legion building. Doughnuts, coffee, and juice will be provided. For the first 20 volunteers, there will be free “Cleansweep” T shirts. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring nippers, clippers, rakes, and gloves. No flip flops! The volunteer work session will conclude at noon with pizza, prizes for all, and a group photo.

Volunteers will trim shrubs, clean up debris, and “Cleansweep” the canal bank on the north side of the canal between the Route 14 Bridge to Lock E27. At the Southside Canal Park, volunteers will “Cleansweep” from the park entrance to the Canandaigua Outlet Spillway. A third group of volunteers will gather litter and debris along the Bike Trail from the Lyons Dock to Abbey Park.

Many scouts and high school students have seized this opportunity to gain badges and hours for community service. In past years, volunteers have numbered between a low of 28 and a high of 123 volunteers.

The annual Cleansweep is a joint venture between Parks and Trails NY, the NYS Canal Corporation, and local communities. The local effort is being coordinated by the Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters.

For more information or to make a donation for the cause, please contact Rotarian Keith Bridger (315-945-3162), Greeter Bob Stopper (315-573-1068), or the Lyons Town Offices (315-946-6252). Rain date is Saturday morning, May 4.