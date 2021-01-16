Powered by Dark Sky
January 16th 2021, Saturday
Erie Canalway IMPACT! grants support two local groups

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2021

Canalway National Heritage Corridor has announced that a couple of local non-profit organizations and municipalities will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2021.

The grants advance vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage, educate youth, and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.

 The grants range from $1,500 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $146,630 in private and public project support. 

 “As the pandemic continues to present abnormal challenges it is especially gratifying to support diverse canal inspired innovations. We are so pleased to make these timely investments and contribute to the resilience of our canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor

 IMPACT! Grants are made possible with funding support provided by the National Park Service and the NYS Canal Corporation.

 Congressman John Katko (NY-24) said: “Since coming to Congress, I’ve taken great pride in preserving our region’s rich history and environment. I’ve advocated for expanding federal funding for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and am pleased to see the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse, Montezuma Audubon Center, Canal Society of New York State at Port Byron, and the Village of Newark benefiting from these funds. This important funding will greatly help our region showcase our most precious natural and man-made treasures.” 

2021 ERIE CANALWAY IMPACT! GRANTS in WAYNE COUNTY:

Montezuma Audubon Center,

Savannah   Award: $10,865

Organize a Canalway Conservation Corps to develop early detection invasive species management programs and STEM-based educational opportunities at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. 

Village of Newark

Award: $1,500

Repair vandalism damage to a prominent Erie Canal themed mural on the canalfront and guard against further damage or deterioration with protective coatings. 

