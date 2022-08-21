Powered by Dark Sky
August 21, 2022
Erie Canalway Photo Contest Entries wanted

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2022

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 17th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Entries must be postmarked by August 26, 2022. Winning photos will be featured in the 2023 Erie Canalway calendar. 

 Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.

Submitted images must be horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities. 

 Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest

Recent Obituaries

Stebbins, Harold E. “Moose”

WALWORTH:  Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 8/18/22, after a short illness. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leland and Ethel Stebbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda K; 5 children: Teri Schoenberger, Robin (Mike) Eames, Edward (Shelly) Stebbins, Ginger (Rob) Anderson, Tammy (Don) […]

Briggs, Sandra J. 

NEWARK: Sandy Briggs passed after a lengthy struggle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Pittsford, New York to a family of four siblings. After high school she worked at Kodak and lived independently. Her green MGB was her pride and joy, but she eventually had to give it up due to speeding tickets. She spent […]

