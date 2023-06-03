Powered by Dark Sky
June 3rd 2023, Saturday
Erie Canalway photo contest open

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2023

As the NYS Canal System opens for the season, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Erie Canalway calendar.

Entries must be postmarked by August 25, 2023. 

Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.  Submitted images must be horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities. 

Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest

