Erie Canalway photo contest winners announced

WATERFORD, NY – Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners of the 12th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Winning images will be featured in the 2018 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Calendar, which will be available for free in December. Winning photos can be viewed at www.eriecanalway.org/gallery.

“These outstanding images offer a snapshot of what makes this 500-mile ribbon of waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes a national treasure,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope they inspire people to protect and celebrate our unparalleled canal heritage.”

Judges selected twelve winners from nearly 300 entries. First, second and third place photographs were chosen in each of four contest categories: Classic Canal, Along the Trail, On the Water, and Canal Communities. In addition, twelve photographs received an honorable mention.

This year’s winners include a strong showing from the greater Rochester area, including Fairport, Pittsford, Spencerport, and Henrietta.

Free 2018 Erie Canalway calendars will be distributed starting December 1st throughout upstate New York. Locations where the calendars will be made available to the public will be posted in November at: www.eriecanalway.org. Funding support for the calendar comes from the New York State Canal Corporation.