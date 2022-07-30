Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 31st 2022, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Everyone can participate in 2022 Wayne County Fair

by WayneTimes.com
July 30, 2022

The 165th annual Wayne County Fair, August 8-13 is fast approaching and no matter how old you are, you can participate in the Fair located in Palmyra, NY. If you make it, bake it or grow it, the Fair has a competition you can enter.  

Do you make craft items, sew, quilt, work with wood or have a unique collection?  Is your vegetable garden producing great results? Do you have flowers in your garden or houseplants that you have given tender loving care? Are you known for your famous homemade pies?   

Motts, whose parent company is Keurig Dr Pepper of Williamson, New York will be sponsoring the 31st Annual Wayne County Fair Pie contest on Tuesday, August 9 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Jackson Street, Palmyra.  Residents from all over Wayne County will compete for Wayne County’s best scratch pie and the $50 first prize.  The top 6 pies in Wayne County will receive rosettes and cash awards.  Wayne County residents may participate without paying an entry fee.  Professional pie bak-ers or employees of a bakery are not eligible to enter.  Pies will be accepted from 5:30-6:15 pm with judging starting at 6:30 pm.  

Immediately following the competition, Van’s Auction Service of Marion will auction off all pies.  All proceeds will go towards Fair renovations.  Mott’s has sponsored the pie contest since 1990 and is one of the Fair’s corporate sponsors.  The Wayne County Fair will be celebrating its 165th An-niversary August 8-13.  

For more information and rules on entering the pie competition, go to the Fair’s web site www.waynecountyfair.org or contact Gerry Dekdebrun (315) 576-4280 or Pam Ferranti (585) 305-8833.

 For more information on the fair, contact Kelsey Hamilton, Fair Secretary at 315-719-4825 or email at hamiltkr02@gmail.com.

For daily Fair schedule go to www.waynecountyfair.org. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Teeter, Brenda Rosario 

LYONS: Brenda Rosario Teeter, age 57, passed away on July 27th, 2022. Friends may call from 11 AM to 1PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489 In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House […]

Read More
Motley, Brenda

WILLIAMSON: Age 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Rochester General Hospital. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 pm at the Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church 5130 Kings Street E. Williamson. Burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Route 88, Sodus. Brenda was born on October […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square