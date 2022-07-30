Everyone can participate in 2022 Wayne County Fair

The 165th annual Wayne County Fair, August 8-13 is fast approaching and no matter how old you are, you can participate in the Fair located in Palmyra, NY. If you make it, bake it or grow it, the Fair has a competition you can enter.

Do you make craft items, sew, quilt, work with wood or have a unique collection? Is your vegetable garden producing great results? Do you have flowers in your garden or houseplants that you have given tender loving care? Are you known for your famous homemade pies?

Motts, whose parent company is Keurig Dr Pepper of Williamson, New York will be sponsoring the 31st Annual Wayne County Fair Pie contest on Tuesday, August 9 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Jackson Street, Palmyra. Residents from all over Wayne County will compete for Wayne County’s best scratch pie and the $50 first prize. The top 6 pies in Wayne County will receive rosettes and cash awards. Wayne County residents may participate without paying an entry fee. Professional pie bak-ers or employees of a bakery are not eligible to enter. Pies will be accepted from 5:30-6:15 pm with judging starting at 6:30 pm.

Immediately following the competition, Van’s Auction Service of Marion will auction off all pies. All proceeds will go towards Fair renovations. Mott’s has sponsored the pie contest since 1990 and is one of the Fair’s corporate sponsors. The Wayne County Fair will be celebrating its 165th An-niversary August 8-13.

For more information and rules on entering the pie competition, go to the Fair’s web site www.waynecountyfair.org or contact Gerry Dekdebrun (315) 576-4280 or Pam Ferranti (585) 305-8833.

For more information on the fair, contact Kelsey Hamilton, Fair Secretary at 315-719-4825 or email at hamiltkr02@gmail.com.

For daily Fair schedule go to www.waynecountyfair.org.