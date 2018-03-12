Community
Fairville Ladies Auxiliary offers Breakfast with Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunt
The Fairville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will offer “Breafkast with the Eater Bunny and an Easter Egg Hunt on March 25th.
The Breakfast will be held from 7:30 am until 11 am. at the Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88N., Newark NY.
Menu includes: bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, potatoes, toast, coffee, milk or juice.
Cost is $9.00 for adults, $5.00 for children (5-12) and free for kids 4 and under. Pay at the door.
The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11:15 a.m. for children 10 and under. If you have purchased breakfast, there is not cost. If you have not purchased the breakfast, the cost is $2.00 per person.
Continue Reading