March 25th 2023, Saturday
Family Game night continues at Kelley School

by WayneTimes.com
March 25, 2023

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, it has been three years since a Family Game Night was held at Kelley School.

So the grades 3-5 school brought the night of fun and games back on March 16th and the one-hour Family Game Night, was a hit once again.

“It was a great success. There were about 45 families that attended the one-hour event.  We served popcorn and juice and had 20 different games set out on tables for families to play. There were also building blocks and coloring activities for younger children to enjoy. At the end of the event, each family was able to take a free game home to enjoy. The “Beat The Parents” game was a popular choice, said fifth grade teacher Lisa Zalacca who chaired the event with fourth grade teacher Leslie Mast.

Zalacca said Kelley School instructional coach Alisa Elder and yKeem Overstreet, a teacher’s aide/monitor at the school also assisted at Family Game Night. Extended school day students helped set up the games and snacks in the cafeteria before the event began at 5:45 p.m. 

